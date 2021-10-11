Dr. Lisa Storrs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Storrs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Storrs, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lisa Storrs, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brentwood, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TAMPERE / MEDICAL FACULTY.
Dr. Storrs works at
Locations
-
1
Storrs Pediatrics317 Seven Springs Way Ste 203, Brentwood, TN 37027 Directions (615) 739-5345Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Storrs?
The entire staff is very kind and good with children. The providers are all helpful and listen to the patients and their families.
About Dr. Lisa Storrs, MD
- Pediatrics
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1750445649
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TAMPERE / MEDICAL FACULTY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Storrs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Storrs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Storrs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Storrs works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Storrs. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Storrs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Storrs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Storrs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.