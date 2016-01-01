Overview

Dr. Lisa Stone, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Wenatchee, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cascade Medical Center, Central Washington Hospital & Clinics Campus and Confluence Health- Wenatchee Valley Hospital and Clinics.



Dr. Stone works at Confluence Health in Wenatchee, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Polyneuropathy, Polyneuropathy and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.