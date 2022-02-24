Dr. Lisa Stevens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stevens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Stevens, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lisa Stevens, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Cornell U Mc and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center.
Dr. Stevens works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gary Drillings MD P.A.1777 Hamburg Tpke Ste 305, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 839-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- Chilton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stevens?
I had great experience with Dr Lisa Stevens and I will recommend her to everyone. She is a very polite and respectful. It's very easy to make appointment and office ladies are very organized.
About Dr. Lisa Stevens, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1497756589
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Med Ctr
- New York Downtown Hospital
- Cornell U Mc
- Brown Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stevens has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stevens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stevens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stevens works at
Dr. Stevens has seen patients for Gastritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stevens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stevens speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Stevens. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stevens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stevens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stevens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.