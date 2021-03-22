See All Family Doctors in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Lisa Sprowl, MD

Family Medicine
3 (30)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Lisa Sprowl, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. 

Dr. Sprowl works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients.

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    4400 Duckhorn Dr Ste 100, Sacramento, CA 95834 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dyslipidemia
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Lipid Disorders
Dyslipidemia
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Lipid Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dyslipidemia
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Lipid Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Menstruation
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Acid Reflux
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anosmia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Birth Control
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Cold Sore
Common Cold
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Ear Infection
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Erectile Dysfunction
Esophagitis
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Kidney Stones
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Newborn and Well-Child Care
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Outer Ear Infection
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pelvic Exams
Pharyngitis
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Pre-Operative Care
Pregnancy
Prenatal Care and Counseling
Proteinuria
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Rosacea
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Disorders
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Screenings
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Throat Pain
Thyroid Disease
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
Tuberculosis Screening
Upper Respiratory Tract Infection
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginal Discharge
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
VAP Lipid Testing
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations

2.9
Average provider rating
Based on 30 ratings
Patient Ratings (30)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(14)
Mar 22, 2021
Ive been a patient of Dr. Sprowl's for about 4-1/2 yrs. I LOVE HER, MY FAMILY LOVES HER , SHES SOOO KIND HER CHAIR SIDE MANOR IS BOTH PROFESSIONAL & IMPATHETIC TO ALL YOUR NEEDS & WANTS ! She is a PEEERFECT PHYSICIAN !
JADE PETERSON — Mar 22, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1003050667
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Board Certifications
  • Family Practice
  Mercy General Hospital

Dr. Lisa Sprowl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sprowl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sprowl has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sprowl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sprowl works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Dr. Sprowl’s profile.

30 patients have reviewed Dr. Sprowl. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sprowl.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sprowl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sprowl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

