Dr. Lisa Sparks, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lisa Sparks, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine.

Dr. Sparks works at INTEGRITY PAIN AND ANESTHESIA PLLC in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Integrity Pain and Anesthesia Pllc
    8997 E Desert Cove Ave Fl 1, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 (480) 664-3317

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Migraine
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Migraine

Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Care Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 25, 2018
    Dr.Sparks is a very good physician she genuine cares for her patients. I'm terminal in my journey of life, I chose to get off hospice and go see her one of the best devisions I've made in my life. She has saved my life, I'm very thankful to her and her staff.
    MR — Aug 25, 2018
    About Dr. Lisa Sparks, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649334475
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Maricopa Med Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lisa Sparks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sparks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sparks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sparks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sparks works at INTEGRITY PAIN AND ANESTHESIA PLLC in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Sparks’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Sparks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sparks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sparks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sparks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

