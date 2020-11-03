Overview

Dr. Lisa Solinas, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Paula, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Ventura County Medical Center.



Dr. Solinas works at Santa Paula Medical Clinic in Santa Paula, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.