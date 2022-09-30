Dr. Lisa Skinner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skinner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Skinner, MD
Dr. Lisa Skinner, MD is a Women's Health Medicine Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Women's Health Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital.
Gina R Busch MD9 Courtney Dr, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 925-3115
Lisa M Skinner, MD830 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 204, Charleston, WV 25302 Directions (304) 414-3200Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I had my first visit today and was very impressed. She made me feel so relaxed and comfortable, plus explained in detail my problem. So glad I found her!
About Dr. Lisa Skinner, MD
- Women's Health Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Skinner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skinner.
