Dr. Lisa Skinner, MD is a Women's Health Medicine Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Women's Health Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital.



Dr. Skinner works at Champaign Dental Group in Charleston, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.