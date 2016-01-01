Dr. Sienkiewicz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lisa Sienkiewicz, MD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Sienkiewicz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greenfield, WI.
Dr. Sienkiewicz works at
Locations
Aurora Surgery Centers LLC9000 W Sura Ln, Greenfield, WI 53228 Directions (414) 246-6900
Aurora Advanced Healthcare Inc.2424 S 90th St Ste 500, Milwaukee, WI 53227 Directions (414) 321-2255
Aurora Advanced Orthopaedics2999 N Mayfair Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53222 Directions (414) 479-7000
- 4 9120 W Loomis Rd, Franklin, WI 53132 Directions (414) 858-1740
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Medical Center - Grafton
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
- Aurora West Allis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lisa Sienkiewicz, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sienkiewicz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sienkiewicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sienkiewicz works at
Dr. Sienkiewicz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sienkiewicz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sienkiewicz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sienkiewicz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.