Dr. Lisa Sherman, MD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Sherman, MD is a Dermatologist in Exeter, NH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Connecticut and is affiliated with Portsmouth Regional Hospital.
Locations
Northeast Dermatology23 Hampton Rd, Exeter, NH 03833 Directions (978) 691-5690
Northeast Dermatology Associates155 Borthwick Ave Ste 201, Portsmouth, NH 03801 Directions (603) 433-9575
- 3 19 Hampton Rd Ste 14, Exeter, NH 03833 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Portsmouth Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sherman solved my problem right away by giving me a prescription for the proper cream. I have had no more problems
About Dr. Lisa Sherman, MD
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- University of Connecticut
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sherman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sherman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sherman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sherman has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Itchy Skin and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sherman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sherman speaks French.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sherman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sherman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.