Dr. Lisa Shanahan, DO
Dr. Lisa Shanahan, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Shanahan works at
NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Center159 E 53rd St Fl 4, New York, NY 10022 Directions (646) 754-2700
John Quagliarello MD PC530 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-7021
- 3 150 E 32nd St Fl 1, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-7021
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1871943837
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Shanahan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shanahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shanahan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shanahan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shanahan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shanahan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.