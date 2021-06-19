See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Louisville, KY
Dr. Lisa Scott, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (12)
Call for new patient details
39 years of experience
Dr. Lisa Scott, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville and Norton Hospital.

Dr. Scott works at SCOTT LISA MD OFFICE in Louisville, KY.

    Lisa Scott MD
    9115 Leesgate Rd Ste B, Louisville, KY 40222 (502) 423-1893
    9409 Shelbyville Rd Ste 104, Louisville, KY 40222 (502) 588-0740

  Baptist Health Louisville
  Norton Hospital

Fungal Nail Infection
Ringworm
Overweight
Fungal Nail Infection
Ringworm
Overweight

Fungal Nail Infection
Ringworm
Overweight
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bedsores
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Essential Tremor
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    Sagamore Health Network

    Jun 19, 2021
    When she comes into the room, she acts like I'm the only appointment she has all day. Talks, listens and asks the right questions.
    Steve — Jun 19, 2021
    About Dr. Lisa Scott, MD

    Internal Medicine
    39 years of experience
    English
    1841298130
    UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
    Dr. Scott has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Scott works at SCOTT LISA MD OFFICE in Louisville, KY.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

