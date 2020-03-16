Dr. Lisa Sclafani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sclafani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Sclafani, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lisa Sclafani, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Commack, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.
Memorial Sloan-kettering Cancer Center650 Commack Rd, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (631) 623-4100
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
Love her. She put me completely at ease! .
About Dr. Lisa Sclafani, MD
- 41 years of experience
- English
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
