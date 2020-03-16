Overview

Dr. Lisa Sclafani, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Commack, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.



Dr. Sclafani works at Memorial Sloan Kttrng Medical ONC in Commack, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Mastectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.