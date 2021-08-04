Dr. Lisa Schneider, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schneider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Schneider, MD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Schneider, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dripping Springs, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and is affiliated with St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Schneider works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hill Country OBGYN Associates13830 Sawyer Ranch Rd Ste 101, Dripping Springs, TX 78620 Directions (512) 887-3017
-
2
Hill Country OBGYN Associates9805 BRODIE LN, Austin, TX 78748 Directions (737) 276-3950Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schneider?
Dr. Schneider is the best! I've been seeing her for over 5 years. She is always friendly and takes time to listen to what I have to say. She never makes me feel rushed. I drive from North Austin to South Austin to see her.
About Dr. Lisa Schneider, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1194798124
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schneider has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schneider accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schneider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schneider works at
Dr. Schneider has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schneider on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Schneider. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schneider.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schneider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schneider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.