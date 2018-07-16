Dr. Schneider has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lisa Schneider, MD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Schneider, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Jersey City Medical Center, Maimonides Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center, Overlook Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Locations
Nyu Hospitals Center560 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 686-7500MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Jersey City Medical Center377 Jersey Ave Ste 220, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Directions (732) 741-0970
New Jersey Bariatric Center193 Morris Ave, Springfield, NJ 07081 Directions (862) 206-7251
Nyu School of Medicine550 1st Ave # 47, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-5654
Skin Laser & Surgery Specialists of Nynj89 Valley Rd, Montclair, NJ 07042 Directions (732) 852-2770
The Plastic Surgery Center535 Sycamore Ave, Shrewsbury, NJ 07702 Directions (732) 741-0970
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Jersey City Medical Center
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
AMAZING EXPERIENCE! Highly recommend. She truly cares about her patients and explains everything fully and wants to make sure your comfortable with the decision. I could not be happier with the results. Very talented surgeon.
About Dr. Lisa Schneider, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1154527141
Education & Certifications
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- New York University Medical Center
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schneider accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schneider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Schneider. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schneider.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schneider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schneider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.