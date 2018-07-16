See All Plastic Surgeons in New York, NY
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (15)
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lisa Schneider, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Jersey City Medical Center, Maimonides Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center, Overlook Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Dr. Schneider works at BELLEVUE HOSPITAL in New York, NY with other offices in Jersey City, NJ, Springfield, NJ, Montclair, NJ and Shrewsbury, NJ.

Locations

    Nyu Hospitals Center
    560 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016
    Jersey City Medical Center
    377 Jersey Ave Ste 220, Jersey City, NJ 07302
    New Jersey Bariatric Center
    193 Morris Ave, Springfield, NJ 07081
    Nyu School of Medicine
    550 1st Ave # 47, New York, NY 10016
    Skin Laser & Surgery Specialists of Nynj
    89 Valley Rd, Montclair, NJ 07042
    The Plastic Surgery Center
    535 Sycamore Ave, Shrewsbury, NJ 07702

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
  Jersey City Medical Center
  Maimonides Medical Center
  Monmouth Medical Center
  Morristown Medical Center
  Overlook Medical Center
  Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Liposuction
Gynecomastia
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Breast Cancer
Breast Diseases
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Ptosis
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Cosmetic Conditions
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Gigantomastia
Large Breasts
Localized Fat Deposits
Lymphedema
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Aging
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Skin Laxity
Wrinkles
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 16, 2018
    AMAZING EXPERIENCE! Highly recommend. She truly cares about her patients and explains everything fully and wants to make sure your comfortable with the decision. I could not be happier with the results. Very talented surgeon.
    Kelly — Jul 16, 2018
    About Dr. Lisa Schneider, MD

    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    16 years of experience
    English
    1154527141
    Education & Certifications

    Bellevue Hospital Center
    New York University Medical Center
    Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
    Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Schneider has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schneider accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.

    Dr. Schneider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Schneider. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schneider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schneider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

