Dr. Lisa Schirripa, DPM
Dr. Lisa Schirripa, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC.
Marjorie C. Ravitz Dpm PC260 E Main St Ste 104, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 724-1166
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Podiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1619067899
- PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC
Dr. Schirripa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schirripa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schirripa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schirripa has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schirripa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Schirripa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schirripa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schirripa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schirripa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.