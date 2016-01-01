Overview

Dr. Lisa Schirripa, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC.



Dr. Schirripa works at Marjorie C Ravitz DPM in Smithtown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.