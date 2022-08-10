Dr. Lisa Schatz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schatz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons
- CO
- Denver
- Dr. Lisa Schatz, MD
Dr. Lisa Schatz, MD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Schatz, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from Case Western ReserveUniversity School of Medicine and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.
Dr. Schatz works at
Locations
-
1
Rocky Mountain Surgical Specialists4545 E 9th Ave Ste 460, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 963-0487Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Rose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Anal or Rectal Pain
- View other providers who treat Anal Fistula
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Anoscopy
- View other providers who treat Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Appendicitis
- View other providers who treat Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
- View other providers who treat Cholecystitis and Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Colectomy
- View other providers who treat Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
- View other providers who treat Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
- View other providers who treat Hernia Repair
- View other providers who treat Incisional Hernia
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Obstruction
- View other providers who treat Ischemic Colitis
- View other providers who treat Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures)
- View other providers who treat Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
- View other providers who treat Ventral Hernia
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Abscess
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Abdominoplasty
- View other providers who treat Abscess
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
- View other providers who treat Anal and Rectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Anal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Anal Fissure
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Anorectal Abscess
- View other providers who treat Appendectomy, Open
- View other providers who treat Appendix Cancer
- View other providers who treat Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
- View other providers who treat Barrett's Esophagus
- View other providers who treat Benign Tumor
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Breast Lump
- View other providers who treat Breast Reconstruction
- View other providers who treat Cancer
- View other providers who treat Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
- View other providers who treat Cholangiocarcinoma
- View other providers who treat Chronic Appendicitis
- View other providers who treat Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
- View other providers who treat Colonoscopy
- View other providers who treat Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Crohn's Disease
- View other providers who treat Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Distal Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
- View other providers who treat Empyema
- View other providers who treat Endocrine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Diverticulum
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Fistula
- View other providers who treat Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal
- View other providers who treat Fracture
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Diseases
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Infections
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Removal
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Gastrotomy
- View other providers who treat Gland Cancer
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hidradenitis
- View other providers who treat Hyperparathyroidism
- View other providers who treat Ileus
- View other providers who treat Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- View other providers who treat Inguinal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Abscess
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Atresia
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
- View other providers who treat Laparotomy
- View other providers who treat Lipomas
- View other providers who treat Liver Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lumpectomy
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
- View other providers who treat Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Mastectomy
- View other providers who treat Metastatic Cancer
- View other providers who treat MSI-H Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat MSI-L Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat MSS Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Neck Cancer
- View other providers who treat Neuroendocrine Tumors
- View other providers who treat Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
- View other providers who treat Parasitic Appendicitis
- View other providers who treat Partial Lung Collapse
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Abscess
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Pain
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
- View other providers who treat Pleural Effusion
- View other providers who treat Port Placements or Replacements
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Disease
- View other providers who treat Rectovaginal Fistula
- View other providers who treat Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft)
- View other providers who treat Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Secondary Malignancies
- View other providers who treat Skin Cancer
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Sarcoma
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
- View other providers who treat Sphincterotomy
- View other providers who treat Spleen Cancer
- View other providers who treat Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Stomach Diseases
- View other providers who treat Thoracic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Thymus Cancer
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cancer
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Nodule
- View other providers who treat Traumatic Hernia
- View other providers who treat Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Ulcerative Colitis
- View other providers who treat Umbilical Hernia
- View other providers who treat Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Prolapse Surgery
- View other providers who treat Varicose Veins
- View other providers who treat Vascular Disease
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Schatz?
Dr. Schatz recommended a simple procedure that completely resolved my fecal leakage situation. I’m grateful for her approach and for her listening to me.
About Dr. Lisa Schatz, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1083678957
Education & Certifications
- ALTON OCHSNER MEDICAL FOUNDATION
- Case Western Reserve University University Hospitals - Cleveland
- University Hospitals of Cleveland|University Hosps Of Cleveland
- Case Western ReserveUniversity School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schatz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schatz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schatz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schatz works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Schatz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schatz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schatz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schatz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.