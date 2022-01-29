Dr. Lisa Scatena, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scatena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Scatena, MD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Scatena, MD is a Dermatologist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado.
Dr. Scatena works at
Locations
Rocky Mountain Dermatology2400 Spruce St Ste 101, Boulder, CO 80302 Directions (303) 444-0833
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to her practice for over two years and have never encountered anything but competent, calm professionalism and a warm and friendly atmosphere at her practice. In fact, Dr. Scatena did me a great service in tracking down the proper people to diagnose and treat a rare vascular disorder of mine that had puzzled many other doctors for decades. I am very grateful at having found a doctor who would go to bat for me like that—the matter required a fair amount of her time, attention, and persistence, and the good outcome of my problem is thanks to the compassion and interest that she showed in my case.
About Dr. Lisa Scatena, MD
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado Hospital Authority
- University of Colorado
- University of California at Los Angeles
