Dr. Lisa Marie Samaha, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samaha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Marie Samaha, DDS
Overview
Dr. Lisa Marie Samaha, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Newport News, VA. They completed their fellowship with Academy Of General Dentistry
Dr. Samaha works at
Locations
-
1
Port Warwick Dental Arts251 Nat Turner Blvd S, Newport News, VA 23606 Directions (757) 551-2159Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Samaha?
My visit went well. The dental hygienist was professional and friendly. Always good to talk with Dr. Samaha and share stories. She has been my dentist for more than 30 years. The staff is friendly ad efficient. What's not to like?
About Dr. Lisa Marie Samaha, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1093723512
Education & Certifications
- Academy Of General Dentistry
- United States Coast Guard Dental Clinic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Samaha has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Samaha using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Samaha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Samaha works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Samaha. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samaha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samaha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samaha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.