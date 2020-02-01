See All Cardiologists in Flushing, NY
Cardiology
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Lisa Rutkovsky, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They completed their fellowship with Bellevue Hospital Center

Dr. Rutkovsky works at Lisa Rosner Rutkovsky Md. PC in Flushing, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lisa Rosner Rutkovsky Md. PC
    14223 Booth Memorial Ave, Flushing, NY 11355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 460-9776

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Septal Defect
Congenital Heart Disease
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Septal Defect
Congenital Heart Disease
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Holter Monitoring Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Kawasaki Disease Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Transposition of Great Arteries Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MetroPlus Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • United Healthcare Community Plan

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 01, 2020
    Excellent doctor and staff. Chinese and Spanish translation is provided.
    Feb 01, 2020
    About Dr. Lisa Rutkovsky, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831129030
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Bellevue Hospital Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • North Shore University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Bellevue Hospital Center
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Cardiology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lisa Rutkovsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rutkovsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rutkovsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rutkovsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rutkovsky works at Lisa Rosner Rutkovsky Md. PC in Flushing, NY. View the full address on Dr. Rutkovsky’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rutkovsky. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rutkovsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rutkovsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rutkovsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

