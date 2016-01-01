Overview

Dr. Lisa Rothman, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center.



Dr. Rothman works at Nyu Center for Women's Health in New York, NY with other offices in Englewood Cliffs, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Skin and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.