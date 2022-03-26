Dr. Lisa Roth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Roth, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lisa Roth, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|New York University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Pediatric Hematology/Oncology525 E 68th St # Payson, New York, NY 10065 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Dr Roth is smart, compassionate and thorough- we felt lucky to have her helping our child.
About Dr. Lisa Roth, MD
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
- New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|New York University
- Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
