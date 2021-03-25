Overview

Dr. Lisa Rossi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Rossi works at Connecticut Gastroenterology Associates, P.C. in Hartford, CT with other offices in Bloomfield, CT and Avon, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.