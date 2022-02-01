Overview

Dr. Lisa Rosenberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Rosenberg works at University Eye Specialists in Chicago, IL with other offices in Northbrook, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Blepharitis and Paralytic Strabismus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.