Dr. Rosenberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lisa Rosenberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Rosenberg, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Penn.
Dr. Rosenberg works at
Locations
-
1
Lisa Rosenberg MD6134 188th St Ste 214, Fresh Meadows, NY 11365 Directions (718) 454-4600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosenberg?
Great doctor! Knowledgeable, with a super bedside manner. The staff was courteous and helpful. Really made me comfortable during a difficult exam!
About Dr. Lisa Rosenberg, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Yiddish
- 1265502934
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Medical College Penn
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenberg works at
Dr. Rosenberg has seen patients for Perimenopause, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rosenberg speaks Hebrew and Yiddish.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.