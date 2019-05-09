See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Fresh Meadows, NY
Dr. Lisa Rosenberg, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Lisa Rosenberg, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2.5 (54)
Call for new patient details
43 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Lisa Rosenberg, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Penn.

Dr. Rosenberg works at Lisa Rosenberg MD in Fresh Meadows, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Perimenopause, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Linda Silva-Karcz, MD
Dr. Linda Silva-Karcz, MD
10 (130)
View Profile
Dr. Ena Marsan, DO
Dr. Ena Marsan, DO
8 (15)
View Profile
Dr. Temitope Awosogba, MD
Dr. Temitope Awosogba, MD
10 (17)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Lisa Rosenberg MD
    6134 188th St Ste 214, Fresh Meadows, NY 11365 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 454-4600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Perimenopause
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Perimenopause
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (32)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rosenberg?

    May 09, 2019
    Great doctor! Knowledgeable, with a super bedside manner. The staff was courteous and helpful. Really made me comfortable during a difficult exam!
    — May 09, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lisa Rosenberg, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lisa Rosenberg, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rosenberg to family and friends

    Dr. Rosenberg's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rosenberg

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lisa Rosenberg, MD.

    About Dr. Lisa Rosenberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew and Yiddish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265502934
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Medical College Penn
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rosenberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosenberg works at Lisa Rosenberg MD in Fresh Meadows, NY. View the full address on Dr. Rosenberg’s profile.

    Dr. Rosenberg has seen patients for Perimenopause, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    54 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Lisa Rosenberg, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.