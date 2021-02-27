Dr. Lisa Roberts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roberts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Roberts, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lisa Roberts, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their residency with University of Nevada - School of Medicine
Dr. Roberts works at
Locations
-
1
Women's Health Associates of Southern Nevada9120 W Post Rd Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 970-6993Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- MountainView Hospital
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Premera Blue Cross
- Teachers Health Trust
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roberts?
Dr. Roberts truly cares about her patients as if they were her family. That is a rare and beautiful trait I will gladly wait for! She goes out of her way to communicate with me, and I am so grateful to have found her. She’s been my doctor since I was 15, and after getting married this year she will (hopefully) help me through pregnancy
About Dr. Lisa Roberts, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1467430116
Education & Certifications
- University of Nevada - School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roberts has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roberts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roberts works at
Dr. Roberts has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roberts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roberts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roberts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.