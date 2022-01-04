Dr. Lisa Robbins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robbins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Robbins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lisa Robbins, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Stone Mountain, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital.
Dr. Robbins works at
Locations
Robbins Health Alliance1324 Rockbridge Rd, Stone Mountain, GA 30087 Directions (770) 564-1399
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Decatur Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Robbins is health first, funny, professional, and a scholar at what she does. I never feel rushed and I feel comfortable with discussing my concerns. She doesn't just look at the surface, but she looks to understand the "why" as well. We work with solutions such as diet, exercise, and natural supplements which presents a holistic approach to my wellbeing. I thoroughly value her expertise and would highly recommend her practice.
About Dr. Lisa Robbins, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Med College Va
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Austin College
