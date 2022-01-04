Overview

Dr. Lisa Robbins, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Stone Mountain, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital.



Dr. Robbins works at Robbins Health Alliance in Stone Mountain, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.