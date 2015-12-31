See All Dermatologists in Bridgeton, MO
Dr. Lisa Ring, MD

Dermatology
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lisa Ring, MD is a Dermatologist in Bridgeton, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis.

Dr. Ring works at Dermatological Treatment Center in Bridgeton, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatological Treatment Center Inc.
    12255 De Paul Dr Ste 770, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 344-0004

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)

Treatment frequency



Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • HealthLink
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Lisa Ring, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104871599
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wash U-Barnes Hosp
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Washington Univ Sch of Med
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lisa Ring, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ring is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ring has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ring accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Ring has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ring works at Dermatological Treatment Center in Bridgeton, MO. View the full address on Dr. Ring’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ring. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ring.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ring, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ring appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

