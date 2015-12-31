Dr. Lisa Ring, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ring is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Ring, MD
Dr. Lisa Ring, MD is a Dermatologist in Bridgeton, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis.
Dermatological Treatment Center Inc.12255 De Paul Dr Ste 770, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Directions (314) 344-0004
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- HealthLink
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Ring is a wonderful example of how a doctor should take care of their patients. From the waiting room through examinations and procedures she is engaging, gentle, professional and patient oriented. I appreciate the friendliness of her staff and their efficiency. I have recommended her to anyone looking for a Dermatologist.
- Wash U-Barnes Hosp
- Washington Univ Sch of Med
Dr. Ring has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ring accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ring has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ring. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ring.
