Dr. Lisa Renfro, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (65)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Lisa Renfro, MD is a Dermatologist in Annapolis, MD. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.

Dr. Renfro works at Annapolis Dermatology Associates, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology in Annapolis, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Seborrheic Keratosis, Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Annapolis Dermatology Associates, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology
    2002 Medical Pkwy Ste 630, Annapolis, MD 21401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 224-2260
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Anne Arundel Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Seborrheic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Seborrheic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Golden Rule
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 65 ratings
    Patient Ratings (65)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Lisa Renfro, MD

    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306820626
    Education & Certifications

    • New York University
    Internship
    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    • University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lisa Renfro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Renfro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Renfro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Renfro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Renfro works at Annapolis Dermatology Associates, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology in Annapolis, MD. View the full address on Dr. Renfro’s profile.

    Dr. Renfro has seen patients for Seborrheic Keratosis, Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Renfro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    65 patients have reviewed Dr. Renfro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Renfro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Renfro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Renfro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

