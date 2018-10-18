Dr. Rankin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lisa Rankin, MD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Rankin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med.
Dr. Rankin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Coastal Integrative Medicine900 SE Ocean Blvd Ste 246E, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 344-1409Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rankin?
Dr Rankin is 1 of a kind,positively. Comforting knowing you can talk “alternatives”...her compassion runs deep. You can talk to her with ease. I noticed this immediately. Can’t say enough about her genuine approach! Excellence in every way. The best!
About Dr. Lisa Rankin, MD
- Family Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1720012438
Education & Certifications
- University Of Fl College Of Med
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- University of Miami
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rankin accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rankin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rankin works at
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Rankin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rankin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rankin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rankin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.