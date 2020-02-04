Dr. Lisa Rameaka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rameaka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Rameaka, MD
Dr. Lisa Rameaka, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wakefield, RI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with South County Hospital.
South County Cardiology Associates70 Kenyon Ave Unit 103, Wakefield, RI 02879 Directions (401) 788-3900
Kent Hospital455 Toll Gate Rd, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 737-7010
- South County Hospital
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Tufts Health Plan
I saw Dr. Rameaka for both of my pregnancies. She was wonderful. I suffer from a severe anxiety disorder, and she always made me feel comfortable, less nervous and answered any and all questions I put before her. I experienced pre-eclampsia with both pregnancies and had C-Sections, and she was exceptional in keeping a watchful eye on both myself and my babies. I couldn't have made it through my pregnancies without her- she was truly a lifesaver to me in so many ways.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1871609362
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
Dr. Rameaka has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rameaka accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rameaka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rameaka works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Rameaka. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rameaka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rameaka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rameaka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.