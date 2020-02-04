Overview

Dr. Lisa Rameaka, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wakefield, RI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with South County Hospital.



Dr. Rameaka works at Center For Women's Health in Wakefield, RI with other offices in Warwick, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.