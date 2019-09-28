Dr. Lisa Purdy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Purdy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Purdy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lisa Purdy, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from McGill U, Fac Med and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
Dr. Purdy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northshore University Healthsystem9977 Woods Dr Ste 355, Skokie, IL 60077 Directions (847) 663-8540
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Purdy?
Dr. Purdy manages to combine her deep knowledge of endocrinology and general medicine with an excellent bedside manner. Unlike many doctors, She gives a thorough examination to her patients. She listens well and gives clear instructions and medical advice. I have referred my son to her. Enough said.
About Dr. Lisa Purdy, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1174557243
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- U Western Ont
- St Josephs Hlth Ctr
- McGill U, Fac Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Purdy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Purdy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Purdy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Purdy works at
Dr. Purdy has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Purdy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Purdy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Purdy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Purdy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Purdy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.