Dr. Lisa Posey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Posey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Posey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lisa Posey, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.
Dr. Posey works at
Locations
-
1
Minneapolis Otolaryngology PA6525 France Ave S Ste 325, Minneapolis, MN 55435 Directions (952) 920-4595
- 2 6099 Wayzata Blvd Ste 200, Minneapolis, MN 55416 Directions (612) 871-1144
-
3
Allina Health Home Oxygen & Medical Equipment St. Francis Regional Medical Center1601 SAINT FRANCIS AVE, Shakopee, MN 55379 Directions (952) 920-4595
-
4
Ear Nose & Throat Specialty Care of Mn6545 France Ave S Ste 650, Edina, MN 55435 Directions (952) 925-3905
-
5
Ear Nose & Throat Specialty Care of Mn2211 Park Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55404 Directions (612) 871-1144
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Posey?
She was excellent, quick and efficient.
About Dr. Lisa Posey, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 22 years of experience
- English, French
- 1225105927
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Posey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Posey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Posey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Posey works at
Dr. Posey has seen patients for Laryngitis, Earwax Buildup and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Posey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Posey speaks French.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Posey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Posey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Posey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Posey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.