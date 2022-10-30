See All Otolaryngologists in Minneapolis, MN
Dr. Lisa Posey, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5 (61)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lisa Posey, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.

Dr. Posey works at Minneapolis Otolaryngology PA in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Shakopee, MN and Edina, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Laryngitis, Earwax Buildup and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Compare with other Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialists
Locations

  1. 1
    Minneapolis Otolaryngology PA
    6525 France Ave S Ste 325, Minneapolis, MN 55435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 920-4595
  2. 2
    6099 Wayzata Blvd Ste 200, Minneapolis, MN 55416 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 871-1144
  3. 3
    Allina Health Home Oxygen & Medical Equipment St. Francis Regional Medical Center
    1601 SAINT FRANCIS AVE, Shakopee, MN 55379 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 920-4595
  4. 4
    Ear Nose & Throat Specialty Care of Mn
    6545 France Ave S Ste 650, Edina, MN 55435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 925-3905
  5. 5
    Ear Nose & Throat Specialty Care of Mn
    2211 Park Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 871-1144

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Laryngitis
Earwax Buildup
Ear Ache
Laryngitis
Earwax Buildup
Ear Ache

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Glossectomy Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (57)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 30, 2022
    She was excellent, quick and efficient.
    Oct 30, 2022
    About Dr. Lisa Posey, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1225105927
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lisa Posey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Posey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Posey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Posey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Posey has seen patients for Laryngitis, Earwax Buildup and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Posey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    61 patients have reviewed Dr. Posey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Posey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Posey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Posey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

