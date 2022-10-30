Overview

Dr. Lisa Posey, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.



Dr. Posey works at Minneapolis Otolaryngology PA in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Shakopee, MN and Edina, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Laryngitis, Earwax Buildup and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.