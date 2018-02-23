Dr. Lisa Poritz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poritz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Poritz, MD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Poritz, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Dr. Poritz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Legacy Medical Group-Colon & Rectal Surgery2222 NW Lovejoy St Ste 601, Portland, OR 97210 Directions (503) 413-5514
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Poritz?
Very caring about a difficult subject. Knew exactily what she was doing and explained everything very clearly. I felt better as soon as I finished the appointment. The staff and office was wonderful also.
About Dr. Lisa Poritz, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1427014505
Education & Certifications
- University Toronto
- Milton S Hershey Med Center
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Poritz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Poritz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Poritz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Poritz works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Poritz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poritz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poritz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poritz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.