Overview

Dr. Lisa Plunkett, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Flemington, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center.



Dr. Plunkett works at Hunterdon Famly Prctc & Obstrcs in Flemington, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.