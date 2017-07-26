Dr. Pivawer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lisa Pivawer, DO
Overview
Dr. Lisa Pivawer, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They completed their residency with North Shore University Hospital
Dr. Pivawer works at
Locations
Louis V Sangosse MD PA745 Northfield Ave Ste 7, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 243-0002
Mcrc Physical Therapy LLC1500 Pleasant Valley Way, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 243-0002
C and M Kintiroglou Mds PA7 James St, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (973) 243-0002
Dr Jorge Rincon Chiropractic Center LLC1308 Morris Ave Ste 201, Union, NJ 07083 Directions (908) 687-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lisa is fantastic. She is the primary pediatriction for our 2 year old. She is always super patient and incredibly friendly. She's always energetic, and is happy to answer tons of questions. She's like "okay, what else you got... okay, hit me with the next one... " Kinda boom boom boom, keep throwing questions at her like a crazy first time parent, no problem! She's also realistic: she doesn't overprescribe, she's willing to wait and watch situations... basically, she can keep a cool head.
About Dr. Lisa Pivawer, DO
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1750509089
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital
- Pediatrics
