Dr. Lisa Peters, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Peters, MD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Peters, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Forest Park, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago and West Suburban Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7236 Madison St, Forest Park, IL 60130 Directions (708) 524-1400
-
2
Lisa J Peters MD1010 Lake St Ste 619, Oak Park, IL 60301 Directions (708) 524-1400
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
- West Suburban Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Peters?
She should be your first choice for breast reduction in the Chicago area. I researched this procedure and area surgeons EXTENSIVELY. I’ve looked at thousands of before and after pictures. I had consultations with three top plastic surgeons in the chicago area. Dr. Peters was the right choice. Her results are even better than I expected (my expectations were already pretty high based on her before and after pictures). The whole process was smooth. I had an absurdly easy recovery. She has great staff. Could not recommend higher.
About Dr. Lisa Peters, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1710923164
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- Vanderbilt U/Vanderbilt U Hosp
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- University Of Illinois
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peters has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peters accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Peters. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peters.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.