Overview

Dr. Lisa Perry-Gilkes, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Perry-Gilkes works at S.val Plastic Surgery P.c. in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Newnan, GA, Stockbridge, GA and Peachtree City, GA. They frequently treat conditions like TMJ and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.