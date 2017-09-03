See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Lisa Perriera, MD

Gynecology
3.5 (5)
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lisa Perriera, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Perriera works at Jefferson Maternal Fetal Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Pregnancy Test and Vaginal Birth After Cesarean (VBAC) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jefferson Maternal Fetal Medicine
    Jefferson Maternal Fetal Medicine
833 Chestnut St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 955-5000

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
Pregnancy Test
Vaginal Birth After Cesarean (VBAC)
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginal Birth After Cesarean (VBAC) Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Intergroup
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • One Net
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 03, 2017
    She is an excellent Doctor that gives amazing care. She is devoted to helping her patients by providing current medical practices. I would recommend her to anyone.
    About Dr. Lisa Perriera, MD

