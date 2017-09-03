Overview

Dr. Lisa Perriera, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Perriera works at Jefferson Maternal Fetal Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Pregnancy Test and Vaginal Birth After Cesarean (VBAC) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.