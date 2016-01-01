Dr. Perdue accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lisa Perdue, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lisa Perdue, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.
Locations
Future Search Trials of Dallas5445 La Sierra Dr Ste 101, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 868-2345
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
About Dr. Lisa Perdue, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1760468763
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perdue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perdue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perdue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.