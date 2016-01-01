Dr. Lisa Amatangelo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amatangelo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Amatangelo, MD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Amatangelo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State U School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Amatangelo works at
Locations
-
1
Weill Cornell Vein Treatment Center2315 Broadway, New York, NY 10024 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Amatangelo?
About Dr. Lisa Amatangelo, MD
- Family Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1568527612
Education & Certifications
- Wm Beaumont Hosp
- Wayne State U School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amatangelo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amatangelo accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amatangelo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amatangelo works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Amatangelo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amatangelo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amatangelo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amatangelo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.