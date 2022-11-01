Dr. Lisa Parrillo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parrillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Parrillo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lisa Parrillo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Meridian, ID.
Dr. Parrillo works at
Locations
Idaho Urologic Institute2855 E Magic View Dr, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 448-7246
Idaho Urologic Institute222 N 2nd St Ste 115, Boise, ID 83702 Directions (208) 448-7248Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- West Valley Medical Center
- Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She cares...more than me.
About Dr. Lisa Parrillo, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parrillo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parrillo accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parrillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parrillo works at
Dr. Parrillo has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parrillo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Parrillo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parrillo.
