Dr. Lisa Parker, DDS

Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
5 (424)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Lisa Parker, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Saint Joseph, MO. 

Dr. Parker works at Lisa M. Parker, D.D.S., P.C. in Saint Joseph, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lisa M. Parker, D.D.S., P.C.
    3904 Beck Rd Ste 190, Saint Joseph, MO 64506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 232-6112

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bite Adjustment
Bracket Braces
Ceramic Dental Braces
Bite Adjustment Chevron Icon
Bracket Braces Chevron Icon
Ceramic Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Clear Ceramic Braces Chevron Icon
Cone Beam 3D Imaging Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Dental Brace Chevron Icon
Dental Brace and Headgear Chevron Icon
Dental X-Ray Chevron Icon
Digital Impression System Chevron Icon
Facebow Headgear Chevron Icon
Fixed Orthodontic Correction Chevron Icon
Invisible Aligners Chevron Icon
Metal Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Nightguard Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Bite Correction Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Orthodontic Procedures Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Aligners Chevron Icon
Porcelain Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Removable Appliances Chevron Icon
Retainer Therapy Chevron Icon
Retainers Chevron Icon
Snoring Prevention Chevron Icon
Spacers for Braces Chevron Icon
Springs for Braces Chevron Icon
Temporormandibular (TM) Therapy Chevron Icon
Two-Phase Orthodontic Treatment Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 424 ratings
    Patient Ratings (424)
    5 Star
    (386)
    4 Star
    (22)
    3 Star
    (10)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Lisa Parker, DDS

    Specialties
    • Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962505024
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Southeast Missouri State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lisa Parker, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Parker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Parker works at Lisa M. Parker, D.D.S., P.C. in Saint Joseph, MO. View the full address on Dr. Parker’s profile.

    424 patients have reviewed Dr. Parker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

