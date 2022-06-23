Overview

Dr. Lisa Park, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Park works at ColumbiaDoctors - Robert Burch Family Eye Center in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.