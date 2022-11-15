Overview

Dr. Lisa Paolini, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Paolini works at SightMD NY Bethpage in Bethpage, NY with other offices in Huntington, NY and Manhasset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Diseases, Eye Infections and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.