Dr. Lisa Panzini, MD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Panzini, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Guilford, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
Locations
Connecticut Gastroenterology Consultants PC800 Boston Post Rd Ste 201, Guilford, CT 06437 Directions (203) 777-0304
Ct Gastroenterology Consultants PC40 Temple St Ste 4A, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 777-0304
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Panzini is thorough and very professional. She is caring and is interested in your concerns and what you have to say. She answers all questions and is very personable. She spends a lot of time with her patients and is considerate and very smart. I have a chronic gastrointestinal issue and have been treated by at least three gastroenterologists and I would rate Dr. Panzini as among the best on all scores.
About Dr. Lisa Panzini, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1821132432
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
