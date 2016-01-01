Dr. Pan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lisa Pan, MD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Pan, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Dartmouth School of Medicine.
Locations
- 1 750 Washington Rd Ste 19, Pittsburgh, PA 15228 Directions (412) 545-5445
Axiom Family Counseling Services Inc.630 Cherry Tree Ln, Uniontown, PA 15401 Directions (724) 439-0308
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lisa Pan, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Upmc Wstn Psych
- Upmc Wstn Psych
- Dartmouth School of Medicine
- Psychiatry
