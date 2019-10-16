Dr. Overton accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lisa Overton, DPM
Overview
Dr. Lisa Overton, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA.
Locations
Lisa C Overton1940 E Walnut Ln, Philadelphia, PA 19138 Directions (215) 548-2113
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Overton provides quality foot care, she is knowledgeable of all the latest trends and technology. Their office provide custom made shoes and are able to satisfy various special needs. Thank you, Doctor Overton!
About Dr. Lisa Overton, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1619923190
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Overton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Overton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Overton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Overton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Overton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.