Dr. Lisa Orloff, MD
Dr. Lisa Orloff, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.
Stanford Hospital and Clinics801 WELCH RD, Palo Alto, CA 94304 Directions (650) 723-5281
Stanford Health Care500 Pasteur Dr, Palo Alto, CA 94304 Directions (650) 497-3130
Stanford University875 Blake Wilbur Dr, Palo Alto, CA 94304 Directions (650) 498-6000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Stanford Health Care
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Great doctor. Compassionate and explains things well. She took out my cancerous thyroid and left no scar.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University of Washington
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
