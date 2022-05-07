See All Otolaryngologists in Palo Alto, CA
Dr. Lisa Orloff, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lisa Orloff, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.

Dr. Orloff works at Stanford University School of Medicine in Palo Alto, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Cancer and Vocal Cord Paralysis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Stanford Hospital and Clinics
    801 WELCH RD, Palo Alto, CA 94304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 723-5281
  2. 2
    Stanford Health Care
    500 Pasteur Dr, Palo Alto, CA 94304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 497-3130
  3. 3
    Stanford University
    875 Blake Wilbur Dr, Palo Alto, CA 94304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 498-6000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Stanford Health Care

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Cancer
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Thyroid Cancer
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease

Treatment frequency



Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Neck Mass Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sialorrhea Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Lisa Orloff, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Washington
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
