Dr. Lisa Olmos, MD
Dr. Lisa Olmos, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.
Harborview Medical Center325 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 543-7250
Keck Hospital of Usc1450 San Pablo St Ste HC46200, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 442-6335
Hospital Affiliations
- Harborview Medical Center
About Dr. Lisa Olmos, MD
- University Of Miami Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
- Georgetown University
- Baylor University
Dr. Olmos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olmos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olmos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olmos has seen patients for Visual Field Defects and Diabetic Retinopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olmos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Olmos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olmos.
