Dr. Lisa Oliveri-Lepain, DO
Overview
Dr. Lisa Oliveri-Lepain, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Healthcare.
Locations
MSU Health Care Gastroenterology4660 S Hagadorn Rd Ste 230, East Lansing, MI 48823 Directions (517) 353-3102
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. LePain is very pleasant, caring, and takes time to REALLY talk to, and listen to you! Great doctor!
About Dr. Lisa Oliveri-Lepain, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1760431084
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oliveri-Lepain has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oliveri-Lepain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oliveri-Lepain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oliveri-Lepain has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oliveri-Lepain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Oliveri-Lepain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oliveri-Lepain.
