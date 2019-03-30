Overview

Dr. Lisa Oliveri-Lepain, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Healthcare.



Dr. Oliveri-Lepain works at MSU Health Care Gastroenterology in East Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.